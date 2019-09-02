As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Value Rose, Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Cut Stake by $15.76 Million; Apg Asset Management Nv Lowered Its Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Stake by $3.51 Million as Valuation Rose

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 212,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.30M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 5.21M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 04/05/2018 – Nestle is reportedly close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 16/04/2018 – Philly OEM: City Offices Release Statements Regarding Starbucks Incident; 13/04/2018 – SBUX: & just like that I will never be spending coins @Starbucks again ��������‍♀️; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé to pay $7bn for Starbucks’ products; 13/03/2018 – The new cold brew is just one way for Starbucks to make Roastery locations even more enticing for coffee lovers; 05/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Renting Ways Offer Possible Edge Over Dunkin’ Donuts; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: CITY OF SEATTLE IS SPENDING `WITHOUT ACCOUNTABILITY’; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY IN SHANGHAI; 08/05/2018 – Starbucks Trying to Woo Afternoon Customers; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Slowing U.S. Sales, Philadelphia Fallout — Earnings Preview

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 44,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.70 million, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $92.14. About 729,594 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CN and GM Extend Agreements, Grow Relationship – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CN declares third-quarter 2019 dividend NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CN Grain Movement: New All-Time Records Set – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CN to webcast 2019 Investor Day presentations on June 4 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 93,800 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $39.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $903.88 million for 18.00 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.78% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

