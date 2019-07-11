As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Value Rose, Holder Hendershot Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake by $764,198; As Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Stock Value Rose, Holder Harbert Fund Advisors Has Raised Stake

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 10,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,273 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, down from 89,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.68. About 1.97M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Statement from Starbucks and Attorney Stewart Cohen from Cohen, Placitella & Roth; 30/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: ‘Two Evanstons’: As Starbucks workers get sensitivity training, city looks at local racial divide…; 17/04/2018 – WUSA9: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 13/03/2018 – Atlanta Jrnl-Con: Sources: Starbucks said to be considering Atlanta for large office; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: NO NEED TO CHANGE STARBUCKS ALLIANCE WITH KEURIG; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: CITY OF SEATTLE IS SPENDING `WITHOUT ACCOUNTABILITY’; 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee break brewing after Whitbread investors stir; 08/05/2018 – Starbucks Trying to Woo Afternoon Customers; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Seattle Roastery is now offering a cold brew, made from coffee beans aged in a gin barrel; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.03 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.28M market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.66. About 27,855 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 43.01% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98 million and $291.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,105 shares to 23,660 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 8,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. 169,096 shares were sold by CULVER JOHN, worth $11.64 million on Thursday, February 7. BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26M worth of stock.