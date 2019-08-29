As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Value Rose, Coldstream Capital Management Boosted Position; Etrade Capital Management Increases Holding in Danaher (DHR)

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 51.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 5,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 15,539 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, up from 10,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $139.49. About 1.45M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 8,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 216,919 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.13 million, up from 208,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $97.07. About 4.95 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Agreement Excludes Ready-to-Drink Products, Sales within Starbucks Coffee Shops; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 29/05/2018 – NBC News: As Starbucks closes for bias training, black-owned coffee shops open their doors wider; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Promotes Long-Game Mentality, But Investors Skeptical; 18/04/2018 – Yale management guru Jeffrey Sonnenfeld said Starbucks’ response to its crisis was “the anti-Mark Zuckerberg, the anti-Sheryl Sandberg.”; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks COO Rosalind Gates Brewer to Deliver Commencement Address to the Spelman College Class of 2018; 21/03/2018 – SBUX: CHINA IS FASTEST GROWING INTERNATIONAL MARKET FOR COMPANY; 09/03/2018 – UK government resists “latte levy” in bitter blow for campaigners; 14/04/2018 – Philadelphia police investigates arrest of 2 black men in Starbucks

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Retail Bank And Trust holds 0.04% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 1,376 shares. Payden & Rygel owns 600 shares. Investec Asset Management Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Locust Wood Advisers Lc invested 2.11% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Dubuque State Bank & Tru reported 0.03% stake. Prudential Public Limited holds 951,559 shares. Davis reported 4.76% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 51,016 are owned by Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 0.73% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Bailard owns 62,565 shares. Raymond James Advisors Inc owns 193,093 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Homrich And Berg stated it has 3,954 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Llc has invested 0.8% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). St Germain D J Comm Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 14,272 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $348,800 activity.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 112,417 shares to 96,920 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,844 shares, and cut its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, Us-based fund reported 50,278 shares. Aspen Mgmt accumulated 0.46% or 8,811 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 3.65M shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 4,000 are owned by Torray Ltd Liability Corporation. Td Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 203 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 0.17% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab reported 0.44% stake. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 735,272 shares. Heritage Invsts Management invested in 0.01% or 3,346 shares. Nomura Holding owns 1.19M shares. Moreover, Factory Mutual Insurance has 0.26% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 295,900 shares. Martin Currie invested in 225,954 shares. Moreover, Lpl Financial Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 540,238 shares.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 6,151 shares to 136,586 shares, valued at $8.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,233 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).