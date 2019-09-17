As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Value Rose, Cedar Rock Capital LTD Has Cut by $44.81 Million Its Stake; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Decreased Stake

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd sold 539,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 9.43M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $790.79M, down from 9.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $90.45. About 2.67M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW FOOD LINE TO SAN FRANCISCO; 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam, too; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks: A Big Deal Should Mean a Sharper Focus — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Starbucks Will Get Upfront Cash Payment of $7.15B; 02/05/2018 – MEN ARRESTED AT STARBUCKS SETTLE WITH PHILADELPHIA: AP; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces New Standard for Global Pay Equity; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks Restrooms Now Open to All as Coffee Chain Makes Amends; 02/05/2018 – Joint Statement from Starbucks ceo, Kevin Johnson, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE GETS RIGHTS TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS EX COFFEE SHOPS

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 17,958 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53M, down from 19,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $258.34. About 198,611 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Destination Wealth Mngmt has 2,823 shares. The California-based Windward Cap Management Ca has invested 1.26% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Blue Finance Inc holds 2,539 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 85,535 shares or 1.59% of the stock. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Oakworth reported 3,585 shares stake. Donaldson Ltd Com holds 3.77% or 541,752 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Financial Group Inc Inc Inc has 3,719 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 1.90 million shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Sigma Counselors owns 2,516 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division holds 13,100 shares. Riverbridge Prns Lc owns 772,165 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Syntal Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 68,024 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv reported 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Stevens Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 48,031 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.30 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55 million for 19.51 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc holds 1,235 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 423 shares. National Pension Service, a Korea-based fund reported 282,804 shares. Stack Financial Incorporated owns 47,619 shares. Tctc Holdg Limited Com has 1,570 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp reported 0.02% stake. Hm Payson & owns 74,195 shares. Ghp Investment has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Magnetar Fincl Ltd accumulated 91,162 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt accumulated 1,045 shares or 0.04% of the stock. St Germain D J Inc has 34,672 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Prns Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Aull And Monroe Invest has 0.32% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,361 shares. Oppenheimer Commerce has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Incorporated Va stated it has 1,155 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, which manages about $7.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 24,000 shares to 44,000 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.