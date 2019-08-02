As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose, Zevin Asset Management Has Decreased by $546,490 Its Holding; Aldebaran Financial Trimmed Its Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) as Market Valuation Rose

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 56.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 7,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 5,675 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $422,000, down from 13,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 6.16M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Turns to Starbucks to Gain U.S. Market Share in $7.15B Deal (Video); 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS; 18/04/2018 – Yale management guru Jeffrey Sonnenfeld said Starbucks’ response to its crisis was “the anti-Mark Zuckerberg, the anti-Sheryl Sandberg.”; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks COO Rosalind Gates Brewer to Deliver Commencement Address to the Spelman College Class of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Comp Sales Growth at Low End of 3%-5% View; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay Starbucks $7.15 bln in global coffee alliance; 07/05/2018 – Nestle and Starbucks strike $7.15 bln coffee licensing deal; 30/03/2018 – One year after taking the reins as CEO of Starbucks, Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove to investors; 17/04/2018 – Kizzy Cox: #BREAKING: @Starbucks #pressrelease on the closing of its US stores on May 29 for racial bias education…

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc analyzed 6,687 shares as the company's stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 8,668 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 15,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 5.84 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portland Advisors Llc invested 0.1% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 700 shares. Aviance Capital Limited Company invested in 0.37% or 20,030 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Com owns 1,064 shares. First Advisors Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 1.59M shares. Piedmont Invest holds 0.41% or 154,884 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). First Allied Advisory Ser reported 130,671 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Ledyard Bancorporation, New Hampshire-based fund reported 5,071 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Svcs invested in 11,111 shares. Bbva Compass Bank Incorporated holds 0.12% or 28,860 shares in its portfolio. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owns 1.07% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 233,185 shares. Ssi Inv Management Incorporated reported 3,264 shares. Moreover, Bartlett Limited Company has 0.6% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Glenview Commercial Bank Tru Dept, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,873 shares.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.28% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 966,195 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv Inc invested 0.29% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Horan reported 348,771 shares. North Star Asset Management Incorporated holds 4,771 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sfe Inv Counsel holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 11,230 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc reported 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Lakeview Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 4,454 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fulton National Bank Na owns 9,516 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fisher Asset Ltd invested in 9,892 shares or 0% of the stock. Goodwin Daniel L has 3,500 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Bessemer Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,300 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hanseatic Mgmt invested 1.58% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0.25% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)