As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose, Westend Advisors Has Cut by $2.36 Billion Its Stake; Shareholder Par Capital Management Has Increased Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stake

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $82.27. About 1.09 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 31,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 500,692 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.22B, down from 532,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 5.21M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: CITY OF SEATTLE IS SPENDING `WITHOUT ACCOUNTABILITY’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starbucks Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBUX); 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters $7.2 Billion Global Coffee Alliance With Starbucks; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO LICENSE RETAILS OPS IN BRAZIL TO SOUTHROCK; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks Reaches Agreement with Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 19/04/2018 – Men Arrested at Starbucks Hope to Ensure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Rev $6.03B; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 19/05/2018 – Starbucks: All Guests Will Be Allowed to Use Cafes, Restrooms

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 87,896 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $40.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Game Technolog by 5.43 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 57,303 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Ltd stated it has 31,459 shares. Wms Prtn Limited Liability Co invested 0.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Parsec Fincl accumulated 1.02% or 215,805 shares. The Minnesota-based Kopp Investment Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.23% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.04% or 5,157 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 533,211 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Lc has invested 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Polen Cap Management Limited Liability Co has 5.28% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 13.59 million shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 0.27% or 13,163 shares. The California-based Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,076 shares. Westpac Banking stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Jacobs & Ca reported 159,631 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt accumulated 30,415 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 16,353 shares to 91,142 shares, valued at $9.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Iboxx $ Invest. Grade Corp Bd Etf (LQD) by 27,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).