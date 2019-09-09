As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Private Asset Management Cut Stake; Luxor Capital Group LP Maintains Stake in Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN)

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 32.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 16,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.20 million, up from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.35. About 2.70 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 24/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa-Powered Device Recorded and Shared User’s Conversation Without Permission; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS DOESN’T SEE AMAZON GETTING INTO PBM BUSINESS AT SOHN; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council Passes New Tax on Amazon, Big Employers; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 25/04/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s HQ2 scouts asked Denver leaders about tackling growth issues; 25/05/2018 – Looking for work? Here are 10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon is looking to fill; 14/03/2018 – Tech Today: Square Like Amazon, Aquantia Shines, Broadcom Walks Away — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Amazon-Killer Ocado Needs to Execute — Barrons.com

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 8,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 121,218 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01M, down from 129,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $94.16. About 5.61 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 11/04/2018 – Starbucks Opens Its First Store in Uruguay; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks stop showcases Prince Mohammed’s charm offensive; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: TRANSACTION EXPECTED EPS ACCRETIVE BY END OF FY 2021; 07/05/2018 – Nestle To Pay $7.15 Billion To Starbucks In Global Marketing Deal — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Johnson was praised for his swift response, which included flying to meet the two men at a Starbucks in Philadelphia; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in March; 19/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner apologizes to 2 men arrested at Starbucks,; 17/04/2018 – WPEC CBS12 News: BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide to conduct racial-bias training; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: OPERATING ENVIRONMENT `DIFFICULT’ IN SWITZERLAND

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 33.63 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 17,671 shares to 144,405 shares, valued at $5.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dhx Media Ltd by 1.22 million shares to 300,043 shares, valued at $468,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 11,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,845 shares, and cut its stake in Grubhub Inc (Call) (NYSE:GRUB).