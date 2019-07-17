As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose, Renaissance Technologies Lifted Holding by $665.12 Million; Springowl Associates Has Increased Visteon (VC) Stake by $525,950; Stock Declined

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 430.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 8.99M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.07 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $823.24M, up from 2.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $90.25. About 4.19 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 09/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Deal Neutral for Nestle’s Rating; Operating Performance, Prudent M&A Critical; 05/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O : UBS REMOVES FROM MOST PREFERRED LIST; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is making changes following outrage over the arrest of two black men at one of its cafes in Philadelphia last week; 02/05/2018 – JUST IN: Starbucks says it also has settled with the black men arrested at one of its Philadelphia locations; further details to be released in a future statement; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: For Women’s March organizers, Starbucks still isn’t PC enough; 19/05/2018 – Starbucks Creates Policy on Nonpaying Guests; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 150.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 7,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,071 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, up from 5,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 512,498 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 57.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. 169,096 shares valued at $11.64 million were sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7. 152,634 shares were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD, worth $10.26M on Tuesday, January 29.



Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 76,200 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $69.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lindsay Corp (NYSE:LNN) by 104,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,800 shares, and cut its stake in Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC).



Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. 2,000 Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) shares with value of $107,840 were bought by Wilson Harry James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.