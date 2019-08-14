As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose, Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake; As Parsley Energy (PE) Stock Price Declined, Discovery Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $5.61 Million

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 295,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 1.65M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.88M, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.29% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $15.58. About 4.42M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 13.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 21,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 135,208 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05 million, down from 156,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $94.92. About 7.74M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO FOCUS ON DIGITAL, CHINA, AND RESERVE STORES; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – QTRLY GLOBAL COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks take the high road in their settlement with Philly; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Racially profiled men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: NO NEED TO CHANGE STARBUCKS ALLIANCE WITH KEURIG; 17/04/2018 – Kizzy Cox: #BREAKING: @Starbucks #pressrelease on the closing of its US stores on May 29 for racial bias education…; 11/04/2018 – STARBUCKS OPENS FIRST STORE IN URUGUAY; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE AGREES TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS GLOBALLY; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Coffee Brands Fight California Ruling on Cancer Warnings

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 33.90 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 7,672 shares to 27,462 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 21,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 543,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Pacific Global Investment Management Company has invested 0.35% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hamel Assoc reported 53,480 shares. 10 holds 3.76% or 235,368 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Llc reported 28,677 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.34% or 1.80M shares. Factory Mutual owns 295,900 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. 320,981 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Ashfield Ptnrs Ltd Co owns 61,466 shares. 66,537 are owned by Haverford Financial Ser. Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Co reported 3.89% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Burney Co holds 9,523 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Logan Capital Mgmt reported 1.57% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.77% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4.35 million shares.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Can Big Tech Earnings Lead to Record Gains? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starbucks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks (SBUX) Reports Q2 Earnings Thursday: What to Expect? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks Stock Has Multiple, Positive Catalysts – Nasdaq” published on December 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News For Jul 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Co Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Mitchell Grp Inc Inc, Texas-based fund reported 180,620 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Proxima Capital Management Limited Company holds 3.19% or 150,000 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.02% or 62,703 shares in its portfolio. 46 were accumulated by Tci Wealth. First State Bank Of Omaha invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 241,772 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) has 16,934 shares. 66,776 are owned by Stevens Cap Management L P. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 209,834 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 0.03% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). New York-based Van Eck Assoc has invested 0.48% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Victory Capital Mgmt reported 6.81 million shares.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 62,100 shares to 991,930 shares, valued at $18.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.12M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).