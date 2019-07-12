As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose, Ledyard National Bank Has Trimmed Its Holding by $739,926; Novartis Ag (NVS) Stock Price Rose While Stonebridge Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 9,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,321 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02M, down from 131,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $89.6. About 4.10 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/05/2018 – Vox: Starbucks says everyone’s a customer after Philadelphia bias incident; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES MODERATE DECLINE IN FY18 OPERATING MARGIN; 02/05/2018 – Joint Statement from Starbucks ceo, Kevin Johnson, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger sold for $2 bln to Germany’s deal-hungry Reimann family; 07/05/2018 – Caveman Foods Appoints Former Starbucks Executive Jeff Hansberry as New CEO; 19/05/2018 – Starbucks Creates Policy on Nonpaying Guests; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Return $15 Billion to Holders Through Next 3 Years; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé: A Bold Blend — Heard on the Street; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Starbucks confirms hidden camera found in washroom in Toronto’s financial district; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Looking For a Second-Quarter Jolt (Video)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 15.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 7,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,495 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, down from 51,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $88.18. About 3.24 million shares traded or 42.91% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Tender Offer Still Subject to Conditions, Including Minimum Tender Condition; 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INDIA 4Q REV. 1.25B RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – Novartis Backs 2018 View; 24/03/2018 – The I/O revolution: With major funding from Novartis, Surface Oncology launches a CD47 trial amid a swarm of rivals and files for $75M #IPO $NVS; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 24/05/2018 – GENMAB: RESULTS DON’T IMPACT OTHER ONGOING OFATUMUMAB STUDIES; 09/04/2018 – Novartis: AveXis Deal Unanimously Approved by Both Boards; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14,982 shares to 76,557 shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 10,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.26 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.73B for 18.37 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 31,725 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Com reported 0.19% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc holds 0.71% or 141,647 shares. Martingale Asset Lp owns 962,363 shares. Saturna Capital accumulated 18,602 shares. Aspiriant Lc reported 4,372 shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh owns 1.1% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.31 million shares. Hsbc Public Lc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.39 million shares. Telemus Ltd Company accumulated 4,063 shares. 4,449 are owned by U S Glob Invsts. Crestwood Advsr Group Lc stated it has 5,045 shares. Gam Holdg Ag has invested 0.23% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Focused Wealth invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pinnacle Associates Ltd invested in 10,689 shares. Jag Management Ltd Liability has invested 2.86% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.18M for 30.68 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. Another trade for 73,242 shares valued at $5.01M was made by Varma Vivek C on Friday, February 1. CULVER JOHN had sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64M.