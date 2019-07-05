As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose, Klingenstein Fields & Co Upped Position by $1.22 Million; Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Upped Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Holding

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 16,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,074 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.08M, up from 132,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $87.68. About 3.16 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality; 04/05/2018 – Nestle close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business – reports; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS PRODUCTS; 24/05/2018 – Hoboken Patch: Body Found In Starbucks Bathroom In North Jersey: Cops; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES CHINA REVENUE MORE THAN TRIPLING OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 30/03/2018 – Johnson’s ascension came as former CEO and founder Howard Schultz decided to step down to focus his efforts on the Starbucks’ Reserve Roastery brand; 17/04/2018 – WFMY News 2: BREAKING | Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 11/04/2018 – Starbucks Opens Its First Store in Uruguay; 27/04/2018 – The CEO of Starbucks says sales haven’t taken a hit following the Philly arrests

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 6,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,447 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, up from 49,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.33. About 4.12 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 16,240 shares to 1,560 shares, valued at $102,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 12,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,134 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWM).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. On Wednesday, June 12 the insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850. Shares for $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. Hollub Vicki A. also bought $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. 15,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 was bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Charles Schwab Investment Advisory has 0.35% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Livingston Group Inc Asset Management Company (Operating As Southport Management) invested 0.95% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Chevy Chase Tru Holdg invested in 629,415 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Rech Investors accumulated 2.00 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cetera Advsr Limited holds 9,732 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 39,600 shares stake. Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 9,108 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 8,744 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 3,570 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 17,205 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Edgar Lomax Co Va holds 0.7% or 153,153 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na accumulated 0.31% or 195,421 shares. Capital Guardian holds 0.31% or 356,365 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel owns 5.37% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 73,125 shares. The New York-based Hilton Cap Ltd has invested 0.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Parnassus Invs Ca accumulated 6.26M shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.36% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Stifel Financial holds 1.56 million shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 26,923 shares. Hanson And Doremus Mgmt holds 0.03% or 1,142 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 182,436 shares. White Pine accumulated 64,337 shares. Covington Advsr holds 1.52% or 60,624 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada Inc stated it has 59,509 shares. Botty Invsts Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa holds 0.21% or 341,822 shares. Td Asset Management Inc has 0.17% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fagan Assocs invested in 57,899 shares.

