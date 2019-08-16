As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose, Holder Cedar Rock Capital LTD Lifted Its Position; Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Stock Rose While Kennedy Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 29,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 215,880 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 245,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 47,306 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 26/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR)

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 88,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 9.97 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741.41M, up from 9.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $96.47. About 3.38M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX: LEADERSHIP TEAM HAS BEEN IN PHILADELPHIA IN PAST WEEK; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO wants to meet black men arrested in U.S. cafe, apologize; 17/04/2018 – Statement from Starbucks and Attorney Stewart Cohen from Cohen, Placitella & Roth; 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Starbucks confirms hidden camera found in washroom in Toronto’s financial district; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP ADDRESSES NEW TAX IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION A `VERY DISCIPLINED’ DEAL; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: OPERATING ENVIRONMENT `DIFFICULT’ IN SWITZERLAND; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video alarming, but not hurting hiring efforts; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: North Korea says may reconsider summit with Trump

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Jfs Wealth Lc has 0.11% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mackenzie invested in 0.51% or 2.85 million shares. Kepos LP invested in 81,125 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 2.35 million shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Northrock Partners Ltd has invested 0.15% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 2.44M were accumulated by Ajo Ltd Partnership. Hl Fincl Ser Ltd stated it has 213,984 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt invested in 14,003 shares. Cordasco Financial Network holds 575 shares. 105,690 are owned by Welch Forbes Lc. Linscomb & Williams Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 8,041 shares. Payden Rygel has 1.42% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Northern Tru reported 20.46 million shares. 38,649 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Management has 0.02% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). 1,019 were reported by Cwm Ltd Com. Legal & General Group Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 17,175 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Grace And White Incorporated invested in 0.4% or 54,023 shares. Bluemountain Management Limited holds 0% or 3,247 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 444,972 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 45,205 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Trexquant Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 8,064 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management invested in 0% or 202,613 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 21,731 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Ls Invest Limited Co owns 1,906 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 68,053 shares.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sunopta Inc (NASDAQ:STKL) by 705,865 shares to 2.36 million shares, valued at $8.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etrade Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 10,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Osi Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSIS).