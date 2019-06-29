As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose, Holder Brighton Jones Has Decreased Stake; As Micron Technology (MU) Share Value Declined, Holder Mutual Of America Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $1.05 Million

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (MU) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 25,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 200,983 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.31M, down from 226,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $38.59. About 61.40M shares traded or 128.23% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 6,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,203 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, down from 98,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $83.83. About 5.17 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Investors want to know if the arrest of two customers at a Philadelphia Starbucks has hurt the brand’s sales; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks Anti-Bias Training Day Leads to a Long To-Do List; 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks earnings: 53 cents per share, vs. 53 cents expected; 05/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O : UBS REMOVES FROM MOST PREFERRED LIST; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SBUX.O CEO SAYS PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS NOT HAVING AN IMPACT ON U.S. SSS; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLED WITH DONTE ROBINSON & RASHON NELSON; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all company-owned stores on the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias education day; 30/03/2018 – One year into Starbucks’ top job, CEO Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,510 shares to 129,838 shares, valued at $6.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 60,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.18 million for 28.71 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. 152,634 Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares with value of $10.26M were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD. $4.93 million worth of stock was sold by Varma Vivek C on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 233,183 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Beaumont Financial Partners Ltd Liability Company owns 3,022 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dana Inv Incorporated reported 3,850 shares stake. Hussman Strategic Advsr reported 0.91% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communications Ltd accumulated 241,635 shares. Moreover, Lodestar Inv Counsel Lc Il has 2.64% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 331,571 shares. Donaldson Limited Liability invested 3.48% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Communication Limited holds 0.19% or 344,369 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv holds 0.29% or 115,909 shares in its portfolio. Marathon Cap Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.36% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 83,155 were accumulated by Bright Rock Cap Ltd Com. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 2,298 shares. Town & Country Financial Bank Dba First Bankers Trust holds 36,040 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. 406,949 are held by Sei Invs.

