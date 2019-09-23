As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose, Holder Bender Robert & Associates Decreased Stake; Xylem (XYL) Holder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Lifted Its Position

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 4,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 54,384 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.39M, down from 58,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $90.7. About 1.23M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks COO Rosalind Gates Brewer to Deliver Commencement Address to the Spelman College Class of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Philly.com: OPINION: Outside Starbucks, retail trespass arrests are rare in Center City | Stu Bykofsky; 17/04/2018 – Nancy Miller: Breaking: Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Nestle Outlook Change Follows Announced Perpetual Global License Agreement With Starbucks and Co’s Decision to Maintain Its Share Buyback Program; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks, Philadelphia Settle With Two Men Arrested at Cafe; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to nonpaying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 COMP SALES AT LOW END OF 3%-5%; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS LABOR COSTS ARE GOING UP; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Starbucks’ Agrmnt With Nestle Has No Rtg Impact; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION IS `REASONABLY PRICED’

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 60.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 81,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 217,095 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.16 million, up from 135,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 101,189 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65M and $210.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30,037 shares to 32,190 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.39 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.