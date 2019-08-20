As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose, Cedar Rock Capital LTD Increased Its Stake by $6.52 Million; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Price Declined, Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Upped by $30.85 Million Its Position

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04 million, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $126.7. About 1.66M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 88,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 9.97M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741.41 million, up from 9.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.63. About 6.69 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 14/03/2018 – Yonhap News Agency: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap-here are 4 other companies that have too; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Non-Paying Customers; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to non-paying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – Britain’s Costa promises to recycle half a billion coffee cups by 2020; 26/04/2018 – Investors want to know if the arrest of two customers at a Philadelphia Starbucks has hurt the brand’s sales; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 29/05/2018 – NBC News: As Starbucks closes for bias training, black-owned coffee shops open their doors wider

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.37% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 67,667 shares. Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 200 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Com holds 4,247 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The South Carolina-based Colonial Trust has invested 1.66% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Invesco Ltd owns 0.17% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3.87 million shares. Benin Mgmt holds 15,477 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. New York-based Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hillsdale Inc holds 365 shares. Franklin Street Nc owns 77,956 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Platinum Inv Mgmt Ltd invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp has 273,709 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreno Evelyn V holds 52,384 shares. Ima Wealth has invested 1.29% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Oppenheimer And Inc reported 61,484 shares stake.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21B and $6.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 221,558 shares to 9.32 million shares, valued at $1.02 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 38,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 90,711 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Gru has invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 320,981 shares. Raub Brock Mngmt Limited Partnership has 4.66% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 22,054 shares. Aviva Public Ltd has invested 0.23% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Iowa Fincl Bank invested in 29,410 shares. The Texas-based Sunbelt Securities has invested 0.33% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Etrade Cap Ltd invested in 0.06% or 28,108 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd holds 0.18% or 53,968 shares in its portfolio. Culbertson A N & Inc invested 0.6% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Baldwin Inv Mgmt Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,600 shares. Arrow stated it has 0.52% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Yorktown Mgmt & Incorporated invested in 10,000 shares or 0.24% of the stock.