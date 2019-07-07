As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose, Aureus Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position; Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Cut Its Mesabi Tr (Put) (MSB) Position by $849,700

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 13,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,330 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27M, down from 98,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.33B market cap company. It closed at $87.79 lastly. It is down 36.11% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION IS `REASONABLY PRICED’; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement With SouthRock In Brazil; 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SBUX.O CEO SAYS PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS NOT HAVING AN IMPACT ON U.S. SSS; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Agreement Excludes Ready-to-Drink Products, Sales within Starbucks Coffee Shops; 11/05/2018 – Nestlé agrees $7.2bn tie-up to sell Starbucks products; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Further Details Will Be Provided in a Mutually Agreed Public Statement; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is making changes following outrage over the arrest of two black men at one of its cafes in Philadelphia last week; 17/04/2018 – WUSA9: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Mesabi Tr (Put) (MSB) by 43.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 29,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,100 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 67,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Mesabi Tr (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.71. About 48,590 shares traded. Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) has risen 24.73% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MSB News: 15/03/2018 Moody’s Assigns Und A3 & Enh Aa2 To Mesabi East Isd 2711, Mn’s Go Bonds; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mesabi Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSB); 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus

Since February 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $14,691 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MSB shares while 12 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 2.01 million shares or 2.72% less from 2.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 8,996 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 7,204 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 8,900 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp invested 0.01% in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Beddow Cap Management Inc has 490,440 shares for 7.88% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,000 shares stake. Bank Of America De owns 78,430 shares. Whittier Trust owns 800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 182,385 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hartwell J M LP reported 0.47% stake. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 133,669 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Optimum Inv Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Freestone Capital Hldg, Washington-based fund reported 184,040 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Gp Incorporated invested 0% in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB).

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 250,326 shares to 334,926 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arcelormittal Sa Luxembourg (Put) by 293,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 963,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubr Co (Call) (NYSE:CTB).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17M for 30.07 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. CULVER JOHN sold $11.64M worth of stock. 152,634 shares valued at $10.26 million were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14,903 shares to 68,797 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 18,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Co has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 3,485 are held by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability. Stonebridge Mgmt has 83,088 shares. Clenar Muke Llc reported 30.71M shares. Moreover, Private Wealth Advsr Inc has 0.69% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.29% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Strategic Advsrs Limited owns 0.17% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 5,767 shares. State Bank Of The West stated it has 27,975 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.22% or 19,121 shares. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com reported 210,023 shares. Raub Brock Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 298,185 shares. Moreover, Carderock Capital Mngmt has 1.23% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 501,203 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Corporation reported 57,840 shares.