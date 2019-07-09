As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Value Rose, Wolverine Asset Management Trimmed Holding; Reaves W H & Company Boosted Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Position

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 85.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 207,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,910 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, down from 242,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $87.1. About 2.66M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons have begun circulating on social media promising black customers free coffee; 15/05/2018 – Flush With Nestle Cash, Starbucks Wants to Triple China Revenue; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY ALSO CLOSED 298 TEAVANA STORES; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says it was “completely inappropriate” for employees to call the police in this case; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger sold for $2 bln to Germany’s deal-hungry Reimann family; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Comp Sales Growth at Low End of 3%-5% View; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL SELL STARBUCKS PODS OUTSIDE NESPRESSO BOUTIQUES; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial-bias education day; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B IN CLOSING CONSIDERATION

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 130,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.08M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.88M, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $49.2. About 158,282 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 5.56% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD SAYS PORTFOLIO INCLUDES 4 WIND AND 2 SOLAR PROJECTS WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 396 MEGAWATTS IN ONTARIO; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Sell Canadian Renewable Portfolio to CPPIB; 06/04/2018 – Creative Technology, a Division of NEP Group, Acquires Hong Kong-Based Avollusion; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 14/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – NEP: Oliver Pitkin to Continue as GM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 34,910 shares. Nbt National Bank N A stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Money Mngmt holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 52,485 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsr Inc has 0.12% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 168,928 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.35% or 6,561 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Llc invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Sector Pension Board invested in 0.07% or 103,873 shares. Tru Department Mb Bank N A has 1.1% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 120,403 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt has 5,749 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Savant Capital Llc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Butensky And Cohen Security Incorporated reported 36,055 shares stake. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 0.16% or 3,100 shares. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.3% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fernwood Mngmt Lc has 0.12% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Churchill Mngmt reported 0.12% stake.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.18 million for 29.83 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. Varma Vivek C had sold 50,000 shares worth $3.46M on Wednesday, February 6. BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Tuesday, January 29.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLF) by 111,800 shares to 204,300 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (Call) (NYSE:IBM) by 9,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Company reported 112,000 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0% stake. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 529,249 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Northern Trust invested in 21,005 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 5,118 shares. Citigroup has 3,702 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd reported 0.01% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Beach Invest Management Limited Co holds 10.09% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 120,283 shares. Hsbc Pcl reported 0% stake. Cushing Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 1.67 million shares stake. Loomis Sayles & Comm Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Hightower Advisors reported 59,038 shares. Kayne Anderson Limited Partnership invested in 0.3% or 451,622 shares. Fiduciary owns 4,750 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP) by 56,175 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $47.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spons Ad by 97,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69 million shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Reit Com (NYSE:AMT).