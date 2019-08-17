As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Value Rose, United Asset Strategies Has Trimmed Its Position by $449,476; Voya Finl Com (VOYA) Share Price Rose While Rhumbline Advisers Has Trimmed by $1.26 Million Its Holding

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc Com (VOYA) by 16.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 25,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 126,116 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30M, down from 151,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $49.22. About 2.01M shares traded or 53.17% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To European CLO Deal Voya Euro CLO I; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 6,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 43,583 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 49,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 5.03M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks’ CEO Kevin Johnson told ABC News on Monday that it was “completely inappropriate” for the Starbucks employees to call the police; 28/05/2018 – Civil rights advisers hope Starbucks’ anti-bias training sets example; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Promises 100% Pay Equality for Women and Minorities; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGREEMENT PROVIDES SOUTHROCK RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND OPERATE STARBUCKS STORES IN BRAZIL; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Stems From the Events in Philadelphia on April 12; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW FOOD LINE TO SAN FRANCISCO; 07/05/2018 – Nestle and Starbucks strike $7.15 bln coffee licensing deal; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 19/04/2018 – Men Arrested at Starbucks Hope to Ensure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc New by 4,279 shares to 299,870 shares, valued at $104.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 59,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp Com (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust owns 1.27M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brandywine Global Invest Management Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 155,799 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.03% or 455,898 shares. Plante Moran Lc holds 0% or 140 shares in its portfolio. Penn Cap Mgmt Company has invested 0.45% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Franklin holds 0.29% or 10.96M shares. Bridgeway Cap owns 0.73% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 1.17 million shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.71% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 204,510 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 378,688 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 16,375 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company has 51,001 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc invested in 0% or 77 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 48,812 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 4.35 million shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 370,829 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $147,409 activity. GILLIS RUTH ANN M also bought $46,852 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.47 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

