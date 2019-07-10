As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Value Rose, Tradewinds Capital Management Lowered Its Position; Cs Mckee LP Increases Stake in 3M Company (MMM)

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,450 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35 million, up from 55,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 799,503 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,445 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, down from 51,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $88.11. About 1.32M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO FOCUS ON DIGITAL, CHINA, AND RESERVE STORES; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks debuts gin barrel-aged cold brew to lure coffee drinkers to Seattle Roastery; 15/05/2018 – NESTLE DEAL GIVES STARBUCKS CONTROL OF BRAND & GROWTH: CEO; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks to Use Nestle Cash to Support U.S., China Strategies; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES MODERATE DECLINE IN FY18 OPERATING MARGIN; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak sales in the U.S; 21/03/2018 – CNN Newsource: Starbucks says it has reached gender and race pay equity in the U.S. BU-70WE; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says its $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle should return value to shareholders; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.18 million for 30.17 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. BURROWS CLIFFORD also sold $10.26 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Tuesday, January 29. 169,096 shares were sold by CULVER JOHN, worth $11.64 million on Thursday, February 7.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. On Thursday, January 31 THULIN INGE G sold $2.66M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 13,290 shares. On Thursday, February 7 Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 4,681 shares. Keel Paul A also sold $1.87 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. The insider Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19 million. $1.77M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vale Michael G..

