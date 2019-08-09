As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Value Rose, Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Upped by $325,600 Its Position; Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Holder Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Increased Stake by $1.52 Million as Stock Value Rose

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 140.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 7,542 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $561,000, up from 3,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $96.27. About 6.35M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Slowing U.S. Sales, Philadelphia Fallout — Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee to break from Whitbread after investor pressure; 21/04/2018 – A Problem Starbucks Can’t Train Away; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Stems From the Events in Philadelphia on April 12; 05/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O : UBS REMOVES FROM MOST PREFERRED LIST; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks’ (SBUX) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks, at the Intersection of Race and Class in America

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by 89.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 60,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 129,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 68,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.40B market cap company. The stock increased 16.20% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 167.28 million shares traded or 142.96% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 20/03/2018 – AMD Says No Performance Impact For Newly Disclosed Security Flaws — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – AMD to Host Ryzen One Year Anniversary Webinar; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – ALL ISSUES RAISED IN CTS LABS RESEARCH REQUIRE ADMINISTRATIVE ACCESS TO SYSTEM; 25/04/2018 – AMD profit gets boost from chips for crypto mining, gaming; 23/04/2018 – AMD to Host Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – AMD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Not going to get to the $AMD story today on @HalftimeReport; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises about 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 25/04/2018 – AMD first-quarter revenue rises 40 pct; 24/05/2018 – Massive Growth in Internet of Things (IoT) Market Evidenced by Skyrocketing Number of Connected Devices

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,420 shares to 14,370 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,186 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.93 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birinyi owns 29,170 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration has invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc accumulated 690,979 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 31,627 shares. 41,439 were reported by Paloma Prns Mngmt Commerce. Eastern Retail Bank owns 6,908 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 1.73 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cullinan Assocs reported 161,675 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 1.10M are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated. Burns J W And Company New York reported 89,417 shares. Bell Bancshares holds 15,883 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Moreover, Eulav Asset Mgmt has 0.3% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 98,000 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 28,108 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

