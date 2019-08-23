As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Value Rose, Hollencrest Securities Decreased Holding by $384,430; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake Has Boosted by State Treasurer State Of Michigan

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 9,672 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 14,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $96.49. About 4.94M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Kizzy Cox: #BREAKING: @Starbucks #pressrelease on the closing of its US stores on May 29 for racial bias education…; 30/03/2018 – Johnson’s ascension came as former CEO and founder Howard Schultz decided to step down to focus his efforts on the Starbucks’ Reserve Roastery brand; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in March; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrest protests have not hurt sales in April; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: NO NEED TO CHANGE STARBUCKS ALLIANCE WITH KEURIG; 29/05/2018 – Ex-fast food CEO Puzder: Starbucks has ‘gone too far’ with its anti-bias campaign; 17/04/2018 – All Starbucks Company-Owned Retail Stores and Corporate Offices Will be Closed the Afternoon of May 29; 30/05/2018 – Daily Wire: EXCLUSIVE: A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Starbucks’ ‘Woke’ Racial Bias Training; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video ‘alarming,’ but not hurting hiring efforts

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 120.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 39,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 71,968 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.06 million, up from 32,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $500.27. About 287,228 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 1.73 million shares to 279,497 shares, valued at $14.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 649,734 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 73,031 shares to 361,144 shares, valued at $40.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Shrt Maturty Ac (MINT) by 3,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.46 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.