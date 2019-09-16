As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Value Rose, Holder Capital Wealth Planning Has Decreased Holding by $692,552; Shareholder Shikiar Asset Management Has Upped Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 8,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 8,311 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $697,000, down from 16,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.48. About 6.97M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 30/05/2018 – Daily Wire: EXCLUSIVE: A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Starbucks’ ‘Woke’ Racial Bias Training; 09/03/2018 – UK government resists “latte levy” in bitter blow for campaigners; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY IN SHANGHAI; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B IN CLOSING CONSIDERATION; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks signs licensing agreement with Brazil private equity firm; 08/03/2018 – SBUX: JAPAN COMP SALES `HAVE BEEN CHALLENGED’; 27/04/2018 – Johnson was praised for his swift response, which included flying to meet the two men at a Starbucks in Philadelphia; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement With SouthRock In Brazil; 19/05/2018 – Vox: Starbucks says everyone’s a customer after Philadelphia bias incident; 04/05/2018 – NESTLE CLOSE TO DEAL FOR STARBUCKS CORP.’S BUSINESS THAT SELLS COFFEE BEANS AND DRINKS IN SUPERMARKETS – BBG

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 67.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 23,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 57,220 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.99 million, up from 34,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 2.59 million shares traded or 0.68% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Harvest Cap Strategies Lc has 6.41% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd accumulated 99,641 shares. Family Capital Tru has invested 2.36% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Nuwave Inv Limited Co has 2,986 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt invested 0.19% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 0.39% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.34% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Park Circle stated it has 196,600 shares or 11.22% of all its holdings. British Columbia Mngmt has 0.37% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 544,170 shares. Oregon-based M Holdings Securities Inc has invested 0.42% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Essex Lc holds 21,624 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Bath Savings Tru Co stated it has 2.31% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pinebridge LP accumulated 327,643 shares. Penobscot Inc accumulated 0.05% or 3,190 shares. 3,651 were reported by Brookstone Management.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.31 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 800,960 shares to 829,911 shares, valued at $47.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $255.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 15,575 shares to 9,405 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,085 shares, and cut its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc.