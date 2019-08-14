As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Value Rose, Fruth Investment Management Cut Holding by $451,400; Northeast Investment Management Increased Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $765,882

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 88,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 94,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $96.04. About 2.92 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Police release recording of call that lead to arrest of black men at Starbucks; 07/05/2018 – Caveman Foods Appoints Former Starbucks Executive Jeff Hansberry as New CEO; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES 30 ROASTERY LOCATIONS OVER TIME GLOBALLY; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in April; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP JOHN KELLY COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks, Philadelphia Settle With Two Men Arrested at Cafe; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Schultz steps in as outrage over cafe arrests simmers; 03/04/2018 – Starbucks’ big bet on lunch could steal diners from Panera; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: North Korea says may reconsider summit with Trump

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 6,546 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 252,170 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.74 million, up from 245,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $134.94. About 8.31M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "How To Make Money Trading Options After You Retire – Benzinga" on July 26, 2019

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 2,529 shares to 164,140 shares, valued at $32.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,136 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Management has invested 1.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sageworth Trust Com has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owns 184,168 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd invested 5.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Md Sass Investors Services holds 2.77% or 147,359 shares in its portfolio. Hexavest, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.32 million shares. Driehaus Capital Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 8,231 shares in its portfolio. Oarsman Cap stated it has 2.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lockheed Martin holds 0.08% or 15,030 shares. One Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 51,485 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp reported 2.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stewart & Patten Com Limited Liability Com owns 4.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 224,661 shares. Sandhill Cap Partners reported 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Violich Capital Management has invested 6.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2.62 million are owned by Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Ltd.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.30 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.