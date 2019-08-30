As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Value Rose, Farr Miller & Washington Decreased Stake by $14.08 Million; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Decreased Sempra Energy (KTOS) Position by $953,250 as Stock Rose

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (KTOS) by 26.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 7,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 21,157 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 28,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 487,602 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 19/03/2018 – I would love to know how a company like $KTOS restates cash, and why “corporate activities” are greater than cash. Where is the money? #skeptic; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. $0; 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38 Million in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 24/04/2018 – Kratos Short-Interest Ratio Rises 202% to 9 Days; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS SEES FY REV. $640M TO $650M, EST. $646.1M; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Kratos; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Believes Its Insiders Currently Own About 15% of the C; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Issues a Statement; 22/05/2018 – Kratos Ballistic Missile Target Supports Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System Exercise

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 190,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 314,342 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, down from 504,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $96.75. About 2.03 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 04/05/2018 – Nestle is reportedly close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS FOUNDER SAYS MILAN ROASTERY WILL OPEN IN SEPTEMBER; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to More Than Triple Rev, More Than Double Oper Income in China by FY22-End, Relative to FY2017 Levels; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Comp Sales Growth at Low End of 3%-5% View; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks forced to put cancer warning on products; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ. EPS 53C, EST. 53C; COMPS UP 2%, EST. UP 1.9%; 19/04/2018 – Men Arrested at Starbucks Hope to Ensure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap News Agency: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO apologizes for the arrest of 2 black men in Philadelphia

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.55 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Pilgrim’s Pride, Starbucks, J & J Snack and Hershey – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wendy’s Company (WEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Doubling, Does Starbucks Still Have Room to Run? – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Recent IPO Stock Pullbacks Worth Watching – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “15 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mechanics Financial Bank Department stated it has 0.16% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). North Carolina-based Salem Investment Counselors has invested 0.18% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Earnest Prtn Limited Co stated it has 618 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Van Eck Assocs reported 450,635 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Norris Perne And French Llp Mi has 0.03% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fruth Inv Mgmt has invested 2.75% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The Utah-based Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.34% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Lourd Capital Lc has 0.05% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 6,380 shares. Taurus Asset Limited holds 25,645 shares. Hirtle Callaghan And Co owns 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 79 shares. United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Com owns 1.68M shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. 10 has 235,368 shares for 3.76% of their portfolio. Moreover, Korea Invest has 0.22% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 658,000 shares. Murphy Mgmt Inc invested in 3,400 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 207,999 shares.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 9,361 shares to 245,196 shares, valued at $19.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Class A by 363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 499,830 shares. Stephens Investment Group has 0.55% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 1.72M shares. Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability Co reported 55,182 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 9,200 shares. Da Davidson And has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Glenmede Trust Na owns 26 shares. 3,200 were accumulated by First Manhattan. Art Advsrs Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Moreover, Cambridge Investment Research Advsr has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 11,002 shares. Raymond James And Assocs has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 105,520 shares. The Illinois-based Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.39% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 35,261 shares.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tcf Financial Corp by 54,571 shares to 63,915 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NASDAQ:CERN) by 40,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:MBWM).