As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Value Rose, Ancora Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $387,527; Guinness Asset Management LTD Position in Occidental Pete (OXY) Has Lowered by $495,000 as Shares Declined

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 173,250 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.71M, down from 183,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.47. About 6.27M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 4,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 45,609 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82 million, down from 50,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $88.42. About 6.65 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 09/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Starbucks deal gives Nestle more punch in fight with JAB; 29/05/2018 – Hartford Courant: In Hartford Area, Starbucks Racial Bias Training Draws Mixed Reaction; 17/04/2018 – Nancy Miller: Breaking: Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 08/05/2018 – California judge finalizes ruling on coffee cancer warnings; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks says aims to triple China revenue by 2022; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Promotes Long-Game Mentality, But Investors Skeptical; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 31.58 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcosa Inc by 159,824 shares to 331,625 shares, valued at $12.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 41,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archford Cap Strategies invested 0.2% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Capital Investment Ser Of America Incorporated holds 226,564 shares. Saratoga Research & Inv Mngmt invested in 686,410 shares or 3.62% of the stock. Sfe Invest Counsel owns 0.33% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 9,280 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.21% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 160,978 shares. Patten owns 4,165 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd reported 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 6,439 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 21,429 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership holds 1.64% or 221,130 shares. Eastern Bancorporation holds 0.03% or 6,346 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Cap Mgmt invested 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Everett Harris Co Ca owns 1.25% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 597,850 shares. Bender Robert & Assocs has 54,384 shares for 2.56% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.24% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14 million for 15.88 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,041 were reported by Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 50,166 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Gru owns 103 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas has 0.12% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Acg Wealth invested in 4,733 shares. E&G Advsrs LP holds 0.31% or 14,267 shares in its portfolio. Utd Advisers invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Country Tru Bankshares invested 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Boyer And Corporon Wealth holds 55,925 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Management Corporation owns 0.13% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 309,397 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel holds 0.19% or 9,010 shares in its portfolio. Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.34% or 10,000 shares. Clear Street Markets Lc invested in 0.09% or 14,700 shares. Japan-based Nomura Inc has invested 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).