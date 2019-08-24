As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose, Union Bankshares Has Decreased Its Position by $511,340; Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Holding Has Upped by Scopia Capital Management Lp

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 6,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 57,303 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 64,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 8.08 million shares traded or 5.17% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker than expected China sales; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: `NO ONE BELIEVES’ CITY CAN MAKE HOUSING AFFORDABLE; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B IN CLOSING CONSIDERATION; 07/05/2018 – Caveman Foods Appoints Former Starbucks Executive Jeff Hansberry as New CEO; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is closing for an afternoon in May and it could cost them millions; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Revenue Tops Estimates, Maintains Outlook; 25/04/2018 – Whitbread to Set Costa Coffee Free to Take On Starbucks; 02/05/2018 – JUST IN: Starbucks says it also has settled with the black men arrested at one of its Philadelphia locations; further details to be released in a future statement; 02/05/2018 – MEN ARRESTED AT STARBUCKS SETTLE WITH PHILADELPHIA: AP; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger sold for $2 bln to Germany’s deal-hungry Reimann family

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28 million, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.68. About 192,774 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.4% of PTC Therapeutics; 12/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 09/05/2018 – MK&A BOUGHT BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT CLAUDIA; 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC PROJECTS A 5-YEAR (DECEMBER 31, 2022) COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 15% FOR NET PRODUCT REVENUES; 22/04/2018 – DJ PTC Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTCT); 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs; 07/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; RATING SECTOR PERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Advsrs Lc stated it has 21,349 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.24% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 65,700 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Lc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Martin Currie holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 225,954 shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Llc has 10,000 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co owns 0.06% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 8,237 shares. Thomasville Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,806 shares. 10,087 were reported by Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership. Valley Advisers Inc holds 3,503 shares. Columbus Circle stated it has 0.92% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs holds 0.18% or 53,968 shares. Ims Cap holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 15,736 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 113,900 shares. Force Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 1.73% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Paradigm Financial Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 33.82 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FTY) by 174,814 shares to 221,167 shares, valued at $11.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 13,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11 billion and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 3.61M shares to 7.22M shares, valued at $85.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 1.14 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR).