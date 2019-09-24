As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose, Tealwood Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $543,982; Fastenal Co (FAST) Market Valuation Declined While Dean Investment Associates Increased Holding by $1.25 Million

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 103.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 39,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 76,813 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, up from 37,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 3.67M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 21.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 6,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 24,296 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04 million, down from 30,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $89.92. About 4.98 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO sees Nestle deal as way to return $20 billion to shareholders over next three years; 15/05/2018 – NESTLE DEAL GIVES STARBUCKS CONTROL OF BRAND & GROWTH: CEO; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: OPERATING ENVIRONMENT `DIFFICULT’ IN SWITZERLAND; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks debuts gin barrel-aged cold brew to lure coffee drinkers to Seattle Roastery; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 18/04/2018 – May 29 will mark the second time that Starbucks has closed its stores for an afternoon; 05/03/2018 ALBERTSONS COMPANIES – JIM DONALD IS FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF STARBUCKS; 03/05/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks talk about the settlement they reached and; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Reach Agreement With Philadelphia; 16/04/2018 – Coffee industry worried U.S. ruling on cancer warning may widen

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.11 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cognios Limited Liability Corporation, Kansas-based fund reported 27,255 shares. 264,738 were accumulated by Jag Mgmt Ltd Com. Stonebridge has 63,857 shares. Madison Inv Inc has invested 0.57% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Quantitative Investment Management Lc invested in 0.75% or 230,318 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 0.42% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 56,406 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc reported 10,904 shares stake. Dubuque Retail Bank Trust holds 189,007 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 7,998 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.57M shares. Moody Bancorp Division accumulated 120,103 shares. 24,975 were accumulated by Bennicas And Assoc. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 8,333 shares. Howe Rusling invested in 5,997 shares. Fernwood Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gp Incorporated holds 0.01% or 22,354 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr Incorporated reported 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Marathon Asset Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.73% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1.75M shares. Marshfield Assocs holds 5.83% or 2.79 million shares. Df Dent & Comm Inc holds 2.62% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 4.42M shares. Columbus Circle stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 303,799 shares. Baxter Bros Inc has 27,298 shares. Brinker Cap stated it has 0.11% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Dakota Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). De Burlo Grp Inc stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 563,234 were accumulated by United Automobile Association. Sector Pension Board accumulated 74,762 shares. 466 are held by Sun Life Financial. Motco owns 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 206 shares.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $696.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 27,475 shares to 81,273 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in White Mountains Insurance Grou (NYSE:WTM) by 2,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,921 shares, and cut its stake in Csg Systems International Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 1,104 shares valued at $33,264 were bought by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18.