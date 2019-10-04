As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Washington Trust Bank Cut Stake; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Price Rose, Brave Asset Management Has Increased Position by $339,456

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 110.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 3,164 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $647,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $197.27. About 684,432 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June – sources LONDON/FRANKFURT (Reuters); 12/03/2018 – GS/@GoldmanSachs: Harvey Schwartz to retire from Goldman Sachs, David Solomon to serve as sole President and Chief Operating Officer; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – NET REVENUES IN INVESTMENT BANKING WERE $1.79 BILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, 5% HIGHER THAN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 26/03/2018 – GOLDMAN FINANCING TEAM MOVES TO FRANKFURT IN 2Q: FINK TELLS HB; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Schwartz retires, paves way for Solomon as next CEO; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein Is Set To Retire As CEO Early As 2018, According To Reports — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Says Emerging Markets Now Look Like Rich Countries; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive – Fuel retailer hires Goldman Houston head

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 13,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 121,294 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.17 million, down from 134,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $85.66. About 1.53 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Starbucks confirms hidden camera found in washroom in Toronto’s financial district; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO sees Nestle deal as way to return $20 billion to shareholders over next three years; 09/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS FORMER CEO ORIN SMITH DIED MARCH 1; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks Reaches Agreement with Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 19/04/2018 – Philly OEM: Mayor’s Statement on the Starbucks Incident; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: For Women’s March organizers, Starbucks still isn’t PC enough; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson came to Philadelphia to personally apologize; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks forced to put cancer warning on products; 19/04/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks say they feared for live

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.85M for 30.59 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colony Gp Ltd Company stated it has 31,804 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Co accumulated 9.40 million shares. First Republic Management Inc reported 958,519 shares stake. Umb Bancorp N A Mo invested in 228,476 shares or 0.47% of the stock. 1St Source State Bank holds 0.22% or 32,726 shares. Altfest L J & Inc, a New York-based fund reported 3,822 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.85% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Renaissance Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp holds 1.26% or 370,684 shares in its portfolio. 15,400 are owned by Calamos Wealth Mngmt Lc. Blair William And Il has 2.66M shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Moreover, Motco has 1.03% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). American Secs Incorporated (D B A Uas Asset Management) stated it has 95,950 shares or 3.58% of all its holdings. First Citizens Bank And Tru reported 21,174 shares. Allstate reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Earnest Prtn Limited Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 618 shares.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $178.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,839 shares to 41,044 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 5,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,922 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 527 shares. Stanley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 23,719 shares. Levin Strategies Lp, a New York-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Heritage Mngmt Corp owns 67,318 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Advsrs Inc accumulated 1,403 shares. Fin Architects holds 0.37% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 9,705 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 1.78M shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited Liability reported 0.75% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). First Republic Mngmt Inc holds 126,786 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. British Columbia Inv holds 0.11% or 68,397 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.02% or 1,083 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,063 shares. West Virginia-based Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.24% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 4,274 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

