As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Van Hulzen Asset Management Cut Position by $661,634; Extended Stay America (STAY) Shareholder Southernsun Asset Management Lowered Position by $492,541

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 71.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 8,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 3,528 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $262,000, down from 12,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $95.53. About 4.88M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 01/05/2018 – For the first time in 16 years, Starbucks is adding two new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 17/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide for racial-bias education on May 29; 04/05/2018 – NESTLE CLOSE TO DEAL FOR STARBUCKS CORP.’S BUSINESS THAT SELLS COFFEE BEANS AND DRINKS IN SUPERMARKETS – BBG; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is making changes following outrage over the arrest of two black men at one of its cafes in Philadelphia last week; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: For Women’s March organizers, Starbucks still isn’t PC enough; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS CO; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Israel exposes limits of US intel, Starbucks caves to extremists, and other comments; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Agreement Excludes Ready-to-Drink Products, Sales within Starbucks Coffee Shops; 22/03/2018 – Food Logistics: Starbucks Explores Use of Blockchain

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 28,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 4.43 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.45 million, down from 4.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay America Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.11. About 1.67 million shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 5,038 shares to 176,667 shares, valued at $15.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) by 404,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 172,620 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Management Ltd Com holds 34,924 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 71,948 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 180,088 shares stake. Eqis Capital Mngmt holds 12,622 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 2.17M shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 595,551 shares. Geode Cap Ltd stated it has 2.35M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Regions Fincl holds 6,720 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc holds 2.29 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 6,842 are held by Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Company. Meeder Asset invested in 0.07% or 47,841 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Assocs Inc reported 2.03% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. $146,294 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) shares were bought by Halkyard Jonathan S.

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Australia dlr gets rare lift from strong jobs data, yields still fall – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Tips for More Efficient Meetings at Work – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Education Stocks to Buy for the Future of Academia – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Boeing delays delivery of ultra-long-range version of 777X – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Think Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Starbucks Stock a Buy at All-Time Highs? – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks (SBUX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Aurora Cannabis, Starbucks and Beyond Meat – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks (SBUX) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 2,817 shares to 19,670 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).