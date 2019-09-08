As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Rockland Trust Co Has Decreased Its Position by $368,594; Veeva Sys (VEEV) Shareholder Nicholas Investment Partners LP Lowered Stake as Valuation Rose

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 8,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 54,197 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, down from 62,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $157.33. About 1.03M shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 4,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 179,014 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.31M, down from 183,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $95.74. About 3.99M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – Starbucks Anti-Bias Training Day Leads to a Long To-Do List; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON CHINA PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 16/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Philadelphia Starbucks manager at center of controversial arrest no longer employed at storeht; 17/04/2018 – Britain’s Costa promises to recycle half a billion coffee cups by 2020; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in April; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 07/05/2018 – Nestle and Starbucks strike $7.15 bln coffee licensing deal; 11/04/2018 – Starbucks Opens Its First Store in Uruguay; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO sees Nestle deal as way to return $20 billion to shareholders over next three years; 25/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Rabb says his non-discrimination bill could have prevented Starbucks incident

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3,829 shares to 100,606 shares, valued at $10.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 19,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.19 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Ltd Com has 1.01 million shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 30.71 million shares. Country Comml Bank reported 0% stake. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited holds 30,688 shares. Buckingham Management Inc reported 51,030 shares. 13.04M are held by Massachusetts Serv Ma. Rothschild Invest Corp Il stated it has 7,705 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Johnson Gp has 5,813 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ipg Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd reported 16,518 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 103,873 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corp invested 0.22% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Banque Pictet & Cie holds 267,140 shares. Winslow Asset Management has 0.16% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hsbc Public Limited holds 1.39 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.74M for 95.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 6,929 shares to 31,657 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 26,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM).