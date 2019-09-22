As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Peapack Gladstone Financial Lowered Its Position by $2.87 Million; As Pg&E (PCG) Market Valuation Declined, Msdc Management LP Has Cut Its Holding

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 323,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.68M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.35 million, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 13.08M shares traded or 62.32% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E Believes Overall Programs Met State’s Standard; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM; 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-Impacted Areas Save Money; 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 34,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 135,413 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, down from 170,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 9.95M shares traded or 41.06% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: North Korea says may reconsider summit with Trump; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO sees Nestle deal as way to return $20 billion to shareholders over next three years; 21/03/2018 – CNN Newsource: Starbucks says it has reached gender and race pay equity in the U.S. BU-70WE; 17/04/2018 – WPEC CBS12 News: BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide to conduct racial-bias training; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 09/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Starbucks deal gives Nestle more punch in fight with JAB; 18/04/2018 – Kevin Johnson’s response to the arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks is an “instructive playbook” for other CEOs dealing with crisis; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video alarming, but not hurting hiring efforts; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLED WITH DONTE ROBINSON & RASHON NELSON; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks agree to meet with CEO

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 3,870 shares to 208,025 shares, valued at $55.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 37,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 580,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.17 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Starbucks, Roku, and Universal Display Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trade of the Day: Itâ€™s Time to Short Starbucks Stock – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Americas & CAP Segments Aid Starbucks (SBUX) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davy Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 1.17% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Shine Invest Advisory Incorporated holds 39 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 747,436 were accumulated by Ami Asset Management. Greenleaf Tru invested in 0.21% or 160,978 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh owns 686,626 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 85,325 were reported by Whittier Trust Com. Td Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 7.95 million are owned by Arrowstreet Cap Partnership. Ledyard Bankshares has 117,133 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 959,536 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Intrust Commercial Bank Na owns 27,367 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 456,748 shares. Smithfield Trust owns 0.05% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 6,191 shares. Alta Ltd Liability Corp reported 14,526 shares.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PCG Research Announces Publication of Report Covering Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of PG&E Lost Nearly Half Their Value in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E Finally Filed Their Ch.11 Reorganization Plan – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Citi Upgrades PG&E Corporation (PCG) to Neutral on Game Changing Subro Settlement – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Large Option Trader Makes Bearish Long-Term Bets Against PG&E – Benzinga” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,459 were reported by Kazazian Asset Limited Co. Vanguard Gru stated it has 38.86M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd holds 2,346 shares. Bain Cap Credit Lp accumulated 19.22% or 1.20M shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 1,162 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.02% or 110,273 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.04% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Invesco holds 0.02% or 4.19 million shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Services Advisors, Florida-based fund reported 26,361 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Co holds 535,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny reported 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Fifth Third Retail Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 5,592 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 2.68M shares.