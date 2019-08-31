As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Cut Its Stake; As Bristol (BMY) Stock Value Declined, Hollencrest Securities Raised Holding

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 33.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 151,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 295,900 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.18 million, down from 447,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 5.21 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.53; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Starbucks confirms hidden camera found in washroom in Toronto’s financial district; 19/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner apologizes to 2 men arrested at Starbucks,; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Began Review of Training and Practices Earlier This Week; 11/05/2018 – Nestlé agrees $7.2bn tie-up to sell Starbucks products; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Johnson Apologized on Behalf of Starbucks; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE TO ELEVATE,; 19/04/2018 – Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Want to Make Sure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS TWO MEN CAN COMPLETE DEGREES W/ ITS COLLEGE PLAN; 21/03/2018 – SBUX: CHINA IS FASTEST GROWING INTERNATIONAL MARKET FOR COMPANY

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 6,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 16,007 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, up from 9,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 7.64 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES – AT BRISTOL-MYERS SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING, SHAREHOLDERS WILL HAVE CHANCE TO VOTE ON PROPOSAL SPONSORED BY MULTIPLE SHAREHOLDERS; 11/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/10/2018, 6:00 PM; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY YERVOY WORLDWIDE REVENUE $249 MLN VS $330 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 05/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 145KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 16/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Highlights Breadth of Immuno-Oncology–Based Combination Research and Commitment to Advancing Precision

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 578,000 shares to 5.75M shares, valued at $294.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 123,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 27,352 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 1.19% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Winslow Asset Management holds 0.16% or 10,381 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 18.10M shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Charter invested in 0.07% or 8,231 shares. 734,274 are owned by Kbc Group Inc Nv. Investment House Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). New Vernon Invest Ltd Company invested in 1.14% or 6,400 shares. Sg Americas Limited Company accumulated 182,970 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company invested in 0.05% or 3.57 million shares. Blackrock holds 82.00 million shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 694 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.24% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.36% or 987,676 shares. Altfest L J, a New York-based fund reported 34,157 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.28% or 84,344 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Limited has 0.2% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Rmb Capital Management Ltd Co owns 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 68,539 shares. Bb&T, a North Carolina-based fund reported 340,203 shares. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The Minnesota-based Riverbridge Limited has invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Stewart Patten Llc reported 19,875 shares. Pinebridge LP has 0.56% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fiera Capital Corp invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wunderlich Cap Managemnt owns 31,301 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt has invested 2% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Kbc Nv holds 0.29% or 736,744 shares. Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 64,667 shares. Moreover, Hikari Power Limited has 0.31% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 62,080 shares.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust by 35,827 shares to 370,599 shares, valued at $66.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Active Bond Etf (BOND) by 5,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,559 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16.