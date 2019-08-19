As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bank Of Hawaii Has Cut by $1.30 Million Its Holding; As Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Share Price Rose, Akre Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $76.35 Million

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 46.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 20,525 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 38,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.66. About 4.82M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS: AFTERNOON PROMOTIONS NOT WORKING WELL IN U.S; 03/05/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks talk about the settlement they reached and; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY ALSO CLOSED 298 TEAVANA STORES; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP JOHN KELLY COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 30/03/2018 – One year into Starbucks’ top job, CEO Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Achieves 100% Pay Equity Both for Gender and for People of All Races in U.S; 16/04/2018 – Arrest of Black Men at Starbucks Was `Reprehensible,’ C.E.O. Says; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks’ (SBUX) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 03/04/2018 – Starbucks’ big bet on lunch could steal diners from Panera

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 438,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 455,447 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.25 million, down from 894,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $177.21. About 125,141 shares traded or 77.03% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.27% or 25,645 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones And Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 11,157 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 272 are owned by Mcf. Intrust Bank Na reported 27,292 shares. Bryn Mawr has 19,376 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 533,211 shares. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 10,087 shares. Grp stated it has 586,925 shares. Chemung Canal Co invested in 70,626 shares. Meyer Handelman Com, a New York-based fund reported 76,594 shares. Graybill Bartz & Associates owns 46,615 shares or 2.42% of their US portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory LP accumulated 0.15% or 4,112 shares. Farmers Bankshares stated it has 1.43% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hirtle Callaghan And Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Smith Moore & accumulated 4,597 shares.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4,460 shares to 12,395 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.52 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 600 shares. First Republic Management Incorporated accumulated 0% or 1,500 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer Inc has invested 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Parsons Capital Management Inc Ri owns 4,400 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 5,188 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt invested in 280,271 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Torray Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0% or 28,318 shares. Zebra Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.41% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Sei Invs Communication reported 14,422 shares. The New York-based Karpas Strategies Llc has invested 0.38% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Hillhouse Capital Mgmt Ltd, Hong Kong-based fund reported 1.20 million shares. American Grp Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Daiwa Securities Group accumulated 31,143 shares.

Akre Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.20 billion and $9.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 119,400 shares to 7.19 million shares, valued at $1.42 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.