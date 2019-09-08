As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Lowered Stake; Nasdaq (NDAQ) Holder Aristotle Capital Boston Lowered Position

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67 million, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $104.26. About 751,608 shares traded or 7.84% up from the average. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 19/04/2018 – SEMAFO: Construction of Boungou Mine 91% Complete; 27/03/2018 – Nasdaq Extends Decline, Falls 1% On Technology Slump — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Honey Badger Exploration Stakes Additional Ground at its Thunder Bay Polymetallic Silver Camp; 25/05/2018 – Trailcon Leasing breaks ground for Edmonton facility; 16/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 55.74 Points (0.76%); 21/05/2018 – PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT SEEKS NASDAQ LISTING UNDER ‘PHCF’; 11/04/2018 – Cartier Iron Retains European Investor Relations Firm; 23/04/2018 – Nasdaq vs NYSE; 28/03/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT FIXX.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 30/05/2018 – BIOLASE Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 25,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 601,491 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.72M, down from 627,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $95.74. About 3.99M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger Overshadowed by Starbucks But It Sees Growth Ahead; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to More Than Triple Rev, More Than Double Oper Income in China by FY22-End, Relative to FY2017 Levels; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks stop showcases Prince Mohammed’s charm offensive; 28/05/2018 – WEI CHUAN FOODS IN TALKS TO SUPPLY MILK TO STARBUCKS: DAILY; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Rev $6.03B; 25/05/2018 – Starbucks: Looking Beyond Near-Term Questions — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 30/03/2018 – One year into Starbucks’ top job, CEO Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO SAYS STARBUCKS ALLIANCE IS NOT A DEFENSIVE MOVE

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $195.01 million for 21.54 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq and the Iraq Stock Exchange Signs New Market Technology Agreement – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Nasdaq Is A Viable Uncorrelated Bet – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nasdaq names Knight vice chairman – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donaldson Mgmt Ltd Com reported 5,661 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 3,898 shares. 39,179 are held by Raymond James Fincl. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,758 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Peapack Gladstone Fin Corporation holds 2,452 shares. Moreover, Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0.02% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.03% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Citigroup reported 62,045 shares stake. Captrust Financial Advisors owns 1,500 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.92% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Invesco reported 4.11 million shares.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN) by 38,188 shares to 113,604 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 74,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,090 shares, and has risen its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Invest Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 178,754 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management Limited invested in 0.3% or 611,210 shares. 231,221 were reported by Advsr Asset Mgmt. South Texas Money Mgmt invested in 19,873 shares. Diligent Investors Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,608 shares. 3,297 are held by Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Nj. M Holding Secs has invested 0.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.58% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pinnacle holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 10,689 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.32 million shares or 0.22% of the stock. Consolidated Grp Limited Liability Company has 0.88% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). D E Shaw And holds 0.41% or 4.27M shares in its portfolio. Cumberland Prtnrs Limited has 41,217 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, White Pine Inv has 2.39% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 64,337 shares.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2,959 shares to 242,219 shares, valued at $25.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ) by 21,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 453,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).