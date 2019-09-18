As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose, Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Lowered Stake by $2.87 Million; Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Hamel Associates Has Cut Position as Stock Value Rose

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 16.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 6,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 35,003 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 41,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.24. About 11.39 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 34,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 135,413 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35M, down from 170,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $90.75. About 6.51 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Announces Additional 100M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks Faces Long Road in Racism Fight After Massive Training; 09/05/2018 – The COO of Starbucks has one piece of advice for women looking to climb the corporate ladder: Stay the course; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement With Starbucks for Consumer, Foodservice Products; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Turns to Starbucks to Gain U.S. Market Share in $7.15B Deal (Video); 19/04/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking: @PhillyMayor issues statement of apology to 2 black men arrest at a Center City Starbucks.…; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Promises 100% Pay Equality for Women and Minorities; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE; 17/04/2018 – All Starbucks Company-Owned Retail Stores and Corporate Offices Will be Closed the Afternoon of May 29; 16/04/2018 – Coffee industry worried U.S. ruling on cancer warning may widen

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons the Best of the Coca-Cola Stock Rally May Be Over – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.21 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $228.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,300 shares to 9,475 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oak Ridge Limited Liability Company reported 272,673 shares. Diversified Tru stated it has 1.43% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Gibson Capital Lc holds 0.11% or 5,835 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest has 18,417 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Security State Bank Of So Dak owns 28,758 shares. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 2.2% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Brown Advisory Limited Liability Co accumulated 26,941 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund reported 0.82% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Baillie Gifford & Com invested in 1.09 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Limited holds 547,580 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Hengehold Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 4,431 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel accumulated 28,526 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Management Limited has 0.07% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Altfest L J & Co reported 20,673 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 796,557 shares.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Starbucks Stock a Buy at All-Time Highs? – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trade of the Day: Itâ€™s Time to Short Starbucks Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starbucks: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starbucks adds three to board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks (SBUX) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 18,715 shares to 263,525 shares, valued at $11.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Short Term Bond Etf (BSV) by 6,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Liability has invested 0.34% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cape Ann Natl Bank owns 0.48% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4,981 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Com accumulated 193,964 shares. Roffman Miller Associates Pa has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Natl Bank Of The West holds 0.26% or 26,474 shares. Tuttle Tactical reported 33,484 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Brookmont Management has invested 0.65% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Clark Capital Grp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Vontobel Asset Mgmt has 1.61 million shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Farmers Merchants Investments Incorporated has 137,766 shares. 71,799 were accumulated by Pitcairn Com. Goodwin Daniel L invested in 0.13% or 3,500 shares. Windward Commerce Ca, a California-based fund reported 120,676 shares. Diligent Invsts Lc reported 4,485 shares. Sns Financial Gp Lc invested in 0.05% or 3,264 shares.