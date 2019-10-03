As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose, Pacifica Capital Investments Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.97 Million; Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder Gagnon Securities Has Trimmed Its Holding by $680,904

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 1,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 26,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.56 million, down from 28,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $9.66 during the last trading session, reaching $571.18. About 283,380 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 35,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 479,123 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.17M, down from 514,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $84.61. About 3.75 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Announces Additional 100M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 17/04/2018 – Philly Starbucks Incident Least of CEO Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says its $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle should return value to shareholders; 15/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks apologizes for arrests of two black men at store; 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CFO SCOTT MAW SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 San Diego: #BREAKING: Body found near Starbucks drive-thru in Clairemont; police investigation underway; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – New Zealand has enough of being left off the map; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks, at the Intersection of Race and Class in America; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.53; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay Starbucks $7.15 bln in global coffee alliance

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $463.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 14,281 shares to 43,157 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp by 25,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Yext Inc.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 30.22 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.