As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose, Motco Has Cut Holding by $963,258; Callahan Advisors Lifted Its Stake in Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) as Stock Rose

Motco decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 13,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,042 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97 million, down from 147,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.44. About 4.20M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle is taking on about 500 Starbucks employees as part of the deal; 19/04/2018 – Starbucks plans to close all company-owned locations in the U.S. during the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias training; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS CO; 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS: AFTERNOON PROMOTIONS NOT WORKING WELL IN U.S; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – QTRLY GLOBAL COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks agree to meet with CEO; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Drops Outlook on Nestle After Starbucks Deal — Market Talk; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Looking For a Second-Quarter Jolt (Video); 19/03/2018 – Starbucks to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 3,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,726 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85 million, up from 102,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 4.95 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadinha And Ltd has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Manikay Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 908,842 shares. Jag Capital Management Llc invested in 47,123 shares. Community Bancorporation Of Raymore stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Veritable Lp invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sit Associate Inc owns 133,460 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Amer Money Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 54,129 shares. Hightower Trust Serv Lta has invested 1.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Karpus has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fdx Inc holds 15,260 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Nomura Holdings invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cornercap Investment Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 2,082 shares. 105,994 were accumulated by Raymond James Tru Na. Regis Mngmt Co Limited Co has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). M&R Capital Mngmt has invested 3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $227,200 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Wednesday, February 6.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $537.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 4,944 shares to 84,265 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,308 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17 million for 29.95 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fd Cl I by 25,062 shares to 535,404 shares, valued at $22.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 128,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,943 shares, and has risen its stake in T Rowe Price International Discovery.