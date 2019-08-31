As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Merriman Wealth Management Trimmed Stake by $323,676; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Raised Stake in Huntsman (HUN) by $311,366

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 4,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 27,352 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 31,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 5.21M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys Pret a Manger to sweeten its empire; 02/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at #Starbucks settle with Philadelphia; 15/05/2018 – Flush With Nestle Cash, Starbucks Wants to Triple China Revenue; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: REDUCING LIMITED-TIME OFFERS BY 30% YOY IN U.S; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores for one-day racial bias training; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak sales in the U.S; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO FOCUS ON DIGITAL, CHINA, AND RESERVE STORES; 02/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO: Companies need to step in to help feed families hurt by budget cuts; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nestle to pay $7B to sell Starbucks coffee; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé Form Global Coffee Alliance to Elevate and Expand Consumer Packaged Goods and Foodservice Categories

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 42.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 14,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 47,277 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 33,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 1.93 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 14/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CEO PETER HUNTSMAN SPEAKS IN SALT LAKE CITY INTERVIEW; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Huntsman’s Outlook To Positive; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Adds Validus, Exits Huntsman, Cuts Time Warner: 13F; 12/03/2018 Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec, a Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q EPS $1.11

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) by 8,806 shares to 105,961 shares, valued at $11.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avago Technologies Ltd by 4,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,463 shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc Com (NYSE:MLM).

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Huntsman Corporation (HUN) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Huntsman Corporation’s (NYSE:HUN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Huntsman Corporation’s (NYSE:HUN) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CORRECTING and REPLACING Lowenstein Sandler Represents Longtime Client Indorama Ventures in $2.1 Billion Acquisition of Huntsman’s Chemicals Units – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Westwater Resources and NCS Multistage among Energy/Materials gainers; Sanchez Midstream Partners and Rayonier Advanced Materials among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $57,643 activity.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Starbucks Stock Popped 13% in July – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – MTUM, PG, SBUX, PYPL – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Smart To Buy Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Pilgrim’s Pride, Starbucks, J & J Snack and Hershey – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks (SBUX) Remains Perky Amid the Volatility – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

