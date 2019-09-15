As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Capital Wealth Planning Trimmed Position; As Waters (WAT) Valuation Declined, Holder Seaward Management Limited Partnership Trimmed Its Holding by $756,800

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 3,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 14,915 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, down from 18,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $232.13. About 467,483 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:16:05 P.M. POSTPONED PROCEEDINGS – At the conclusion of debate on the Maxine Waters; 07/05/2018 – Waters at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION INCREASED YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH BY APPROXIMATELY 5% FOR QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters to Mulvaney: Provide Records on Interactions with Lobbyists; 18/04/2018 – Interior Dept: Zinke Signs Secretarial Orders to Increase Recreational Opportunities on Public Lands and Waters; 04/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Sends Letter to Bank of America on Ending Free “eBanking” Service; 23/05/2018 – EURO SUN MINING INC – CONFIRMED THAT MINISTRY OF ECONOMY, MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND MINISTRY OF WATERS AND FORESTS HAVE SIGNED MINING LICENSE; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corporation to Invest $215 Million in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 17/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT ROSN.MM SAYS ITS SOUTH CHINA SEA DRILLING IS WITHIN VIETNAM WATERS, IN ACCORDANCE WITH VIETNAM LEGISLATION

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 8,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 8,311 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $697,000, down from 16,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.48. About 5.91 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX SAYS OPENING PRINCI STORES ACROSS THE GLOBE; 07/05/2018 – Nestle pays $7.15bn in Starbucks marketing tie-up; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE SEES STARBUCKS DEAL ADDING POSITIVELY TO EPS FROM 2019; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Protest Over Arrest of Black Men; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O SAYS WILL CLOSE ALL U.S. STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION ON MAY 29; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON STARBUCKS – CNBC; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video alarming, but not hurting hiring efforts; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS AFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15B TO HOLDERS IN 3 YRS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.31 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 239,537 shares to 254,921 shares, valued at $35.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 377,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.20M for 27.25 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

