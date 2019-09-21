As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Associated Banc-Corp Has Lifted Position; As Capital One Finl (COF) Market Value Declined, Diversified Investment Strategies Increased Stake by $2.37 Million

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 4,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 77,960 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.54 million, up from 73,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 9.95M shares traded or 39.35% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 08/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Ratings Unaffected by Licensing Agreement with Nestle; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger sold for $2 bln to Germany’s deal-hungry Reimann family; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION MAY 29; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Looking For a Second-Quarter Jolt (Video); 16/04/2018 – Starbucks’ CEO Kevin Johnson told ABC News on Monday that it was “completely inappropriate” for the Starbucks employees to call the police; 19/04/2018 – Black men arrested at Starbucks want change in U.S. racial attitudes; 13/04/2018 – SBUX: & just like that I will never be spending coins @Starbucks again ��������‍♀️; 19/04/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking: @PhillyMayor issues statement of apology to 2 black men arrest at a Center City Starbucks.…; 08/05/2018 – Starbucks Trying to Woo Afternoon Customers; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO FOCUS ON DIGITAL, CHINA, AND RESERVE STORES

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 73.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc bought 26,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 61,990 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63M, up from 35,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 2.81M shares traded or 15.03% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 20/03/2018 – Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Assets $362.9 Billion; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Financial Corp. 1Q Rev $6.9B; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL lll STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 08/05/2018 – Capital One sells $17 bln of mortgages to Credit Suisse unit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Corp reported 3,726 shares stake. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0.15% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Acg Wealth stated it has 13,584 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. British Columbia Inv Corp invested in 178,393 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation owns 188,948 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dodge And Cox has 3.04% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 53,791 shares. 3,151 were reported by Virtu Financial Ltd Llc. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 2.06M shares. 152,493 are held by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. 977,985 are owned by Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has 564 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System has 0.18% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 769,025 shares. Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Company holds 205 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc, which manages about $103.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,175 shares to 48,795 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Condor Capital Mgmt accumulated 2,568 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd accumulated 10,264 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The reported 1.13M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Gradient Invests Ltd reported 6,191 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Voya Mngmt invested in 0.26% or 1.47 million shares. Fosun Ltd owns 15,225 shares. Mendel Money Management reported 4,594 shares. Motco holds 131,332 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Olstein Capital LP invested in 13,000 shares or 0.18% of the stock. North Star Inv Management holds 46,228 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Greenleaf owns 160,978 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt holds 24,296 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. 7,606 are held by Northrock Limited Liability Co. Corda Investment Management Limited Liability owns 248,216 shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. 1.24M are owned by Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Co.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 15,492 shares to 101,489 shares, valued at $7.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,089 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

