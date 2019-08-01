As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose, Baldwin Brothers Upped Stake; Nuveen Asset Management Has Lifted Newell Brands (NWL) Position by $7.40 Million as Stock Price Declined

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 41.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 493,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.87M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 8.24 million shares traded or 61.09% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 14/03/2018 – NEWELL DIRS: STARBOARD RUMORED APPROACH WOULD COPY JARDEN MODEL; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN 39% REDUCTION IN NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES; 20/03/2018 – Starboard: Ian Ashken, Domenico De Sole, Martin Franklin, and James Lillie to Withdraw Names From Newell Board Nomination; 05/03/2018 – Hedge fund Starboard Value said it nominated two additional directors to the board of Newell Brands; 17/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181282: Carlyle Partners VI, L.P.; Newell Brands Inc; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD ADDED NWL IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – NEWELL ENDS PROXY CONTEXT WITH STARBOARD; NAMES THREE TO BOARD; 12/03/2018 – Hare, Wynn, Newell & Newton, LLP: Syngenta Corn Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Settles for $1.51 Billion

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 14,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 219,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.31M, up from 204,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $94.69. About 9.91 million shares traded or 27.36% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO FOCUS ON DIGITAL, CHINA, AND RESERVE STORES; 16/04/2018 – NBC News: Two black men arrested in Philadelphia Starbucks to meet with CEO; 05/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O : UBS REMOVES FROM MOST PREFERRED LIST; 27/04/2018 – The CEO of Starbucks says sales haven’t taken a hit following the Philly arrests; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: North Korea says may reconsider summit with Trump; 16/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Philadelphia Starbucks manager at center of controversial arrest no longer employed at storeht; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in April; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Agreement Excludes Ready-to-Drink Products, Sales within Starbucks Coffee Shops; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON CHINA PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks Faces Long Road in Racism Fight After Massive Training

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA) by 30,112 shares to 1,683 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 7,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,102 shares, and cut its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Alpine Woods Cap Investors Lc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cibc World stated it has 51,509 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 621,191 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Okumus Fund Mgmt Limited holds 5.21% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 1.52 million shares. D E Shaw & Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 50,627 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 94,776 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 197,507 were reported by Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited. Da Davidson holds 0.01% or 19,028 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 61,938 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 6,971 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 578,543 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3.38 million shares. 20,270 are owned by Optimum Advsrs. 2.03M are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt invested 2.18% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Penobscot Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.05% or 3,190 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Liability Corp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.39M shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 58,739 shares. Moreover, Stock Yards Bancorp And Trust has 1.7% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 234,498 shares. Whittier Tru reported 86,397 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 51,761 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.08% or 28,027 shares. 58,730 are owned by Telos Inc. Intersect Cap Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 5,353 shares. Bryn Mawr Comm stated it has 19,376 shares. L S Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $26.98 million activity. CULVER JOHN had sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64M on Thursday, February 7.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 15,746 shares to 184,125 shares, valued at $15.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 26,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,255 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).