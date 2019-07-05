As Starbucks Ord (SBUX) Stock Value Rose, Everence Capital Management Has Decreased by $597,402 Its Stake; Ugi (UGI) Shareholder Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $485,925

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (UGI) by 65.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 8,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,701 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 13,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 1.46 million shares traded or 21.35% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Ord (SBUX) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 8,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,799 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 35,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 7.82M shares traded or 2.91% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 08/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Ratings Unaffected by Licensing Agreement with Nestle; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGREEMENT PROVIDES SOUTHROCK RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND OPERATE STARBUCKS STORES IN BRAZIL; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Promises 100% Pay Equality for Women and Minorities; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé Form Global Coffee Alliance to Elevate and Expand Consumer Packaged Goods and Foodservice Categories; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Aims for More Mobile Orders; 25/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Rabb says his non-discrimination bill could have prevented Starbucks incident; 26/04/2018 – CBS New York: EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Sgt. Suing Starbucks After Violent Encounter In Busy Midtown Location Speaks Out; 05/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Renting Ways Offer Possible Edge Over Dunkin’ Donuts; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says its $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle should return value to shareholders

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested in 0.24% or 501,203 shares. 31,725 are held by Salem Counselors Inc. Cibc Asset Management Inc stated it has 187,592 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Llc Tn has 42 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 0% stake. Hyman Charles D owns 112,013 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Dakota Wealth Management reported 18,915 shares stake. Putnam Invests Ltd Co reported 0.24% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Crosspoint Capital Strategies Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 21,033 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Llc owns 15,143 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W And Ca reported 400 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability holds 10,327 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group accumulated 1.18 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. North American Management Corp holds 2.42% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 195,112 shares. Private Ocean Lc accumulated 0.18% or 9,046 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. 152,634 shares were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD, worth $10.26 million. $11.64M worth of stock was sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54 million and $572.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cincinnati Financial Ord (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3,545 shares to 6,807 shares, valued at $585,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Ord (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Ord.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17M for 30.07 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks (SBUX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cheesecake Factory Rides on Menu Innovation Amid High Costs – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Credit Suisse, Call Traders Get Behind MCD and SBUX Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Starbucks Stock a Buy at All-Time Highs? – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks to Sell in the Back Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 7,793 were accumulated by Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation. 399 were reported by Advisors Ltd Llc. Heritage Wealth, a Virginia-based fund reported 732 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0.24% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Sir LP reported 0.06% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Cordasco holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 328 shares. Veritable Lp reported 13,656 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 305,349 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. First Citizens Commercial Bank & owns 10,891 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spirit Of America Management has 0.79% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Us Bank De has invested 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Moreover, Colony Grp Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 31,906 shares. Hartford Mgmt holds 0.07% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) or 3,755 shares. Whitnell And invested 0.08% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI).

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.09 per share. UGI’s profit will be $34.08M for 68.99 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UGI Corp (UGI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UGI Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Utility Stocks With Years of Dividend Growth – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “UGI Increases Annual Dividend marking the 135th Year of Common Dividends and the 32nd Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend Increases – Business Wire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UGI subsidiary to acquire Columbia Midstream Group LLC for ~$1.275B – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.