As Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Stock Value Rose, Stack Financial Management Lowered Its Position; Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Maintains Holding in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS)

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 8,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 405,759 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.16 million, down from 413,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $96.5. About 5.81 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons circulate online promising free coffee for black customers; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Stems From the Events in Philadelphia on April 12; 04/05/2018 – Nestle close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business – reports; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES NATIONWIDE FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCAT; 11/04/2018 – STARBUCKS OPENS FIRST STORE IN URUGUAY; 13/04/2018 – SBUX: & just like that I will never be spending coins @Starbucks again ��������‍♀️; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores for one-day racial bias training; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks C.E.O. Apologizes After Arrests of 2 Black Men; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: CITY OF SEATTLE IS SPENDING `WITHOUT ACCOUNTABILITY’

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $134.61. About 7.86M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $834.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 7,885 shares to 156,089 shares, valued at $10.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.46 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

