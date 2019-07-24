As Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Stock Price Rose, Stack Financial Management Decreased Its Holding; Corsair Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Holding by $496,098; Share Price Rose

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 48.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 18,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,374 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $35.73. About 404,918 shares traded or 46.86% up from the average. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 21.37% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q GROSS COLLECTIONS $489M; 05/03/2018 SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS – PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA COHORT DATA AND MELANOMA REGISTRATION STRATEGY DISCLOSURE FORTHCOMING IN 2Q18; 07/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 14-15; 21/03/2018 – TSB DEPLOYS INVESTIGATORS FOR INCIDENT ON WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 27/04/2018 – WYNN TO RENAME MASSACHUSETTS CASINO ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 83C, EST. $1.03; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE lll IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 42mm, REF 804-07-420 Product Us

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 8,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 405,759 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.16M, down from 413,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $90.65. About 4.85M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee to break from Whitbread after investor pressure; 29/05/2018 – Ex-fast food CEO Puzder: Starbucks has ‘gone too far’ with its anti-bias campaign; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks: A Big Deal Should Mean a Sharper Focus — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – New Zealand has enough of being left off the map; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands plans C$700 mln Tim Hortons makeover; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO TAKE `FULL ADVANTAGE’ OF LOWER RETAIL RENTS; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Johnson Apologized on Behalf of Starbucks; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam, too; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks’ attempts at selling `culture’ comes back to haunt them

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spx Corp (SPW) by 46,945 shares to 575,410 shares, valued at $20.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 13,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,955 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Ameritas Invest Prtn accumulated 2,107 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 1,472 shares. Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 25 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, Louisiana-based fund reported 9,600 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Lpl Limited Co owns 12,020 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone reported 32 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.06% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). 17,101 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur Comm The. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com owns 382,000 shares. Legal & General Plc accumulated 64,800 shares. Stephens Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.3% or 549,270 shares. Ejf Lc invested 0.88% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $45.26 million activity.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. The insider BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26 million. Another trade for 169,096 shares valued at $11.64M was made by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.13% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 586,925 were reported by Amer Int. North American Management stated it has 2.42% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). State Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited accumulated 18,995 shares or 0.67% of the stock. 21,678 are held by Homrich & Berg. 259,288 are owned by Corda Invest Management Llc. Spectrum Management Gp holds 1.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 48,717 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has 2.44 million shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. 7,435 are held by Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Com. 35,515 were accumulated by Canandaigua Natl Financial Bank. Diversified Trust accumulated 18,328 shares. 178,754 were accumulated by Zacks Inv. Boys Arnold And Inc reported 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 193,657 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv stated it has 4,700 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17 million for 31.04 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $834.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7,444 shares to 137,136 shares, valued at $18.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (NYSE:AEM).