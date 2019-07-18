As Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Share Value Rose, Stack Financial Management Has Trimmed by $602,582 Its Position; Bar Harbor Trust Services Raised General Mls (GIS) Holding by $7.25 Million; Valuation Rose

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.99. About 1.68 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 8,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 405,759 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.16M, down from 413,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $90.71. About 3.73M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 24/04/2018 – As Starbucks Embraces the Drive-Thru, a Few Speed Traps Ahead; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. pastor denies terrorism charges in Turkish court; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Began Review of Training and Practices Earlier This Week; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Hidden cam found in Starbucks bathroom for second time; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 25/05/2018 – Starbucks: Looking Beyond Near-Term Questions — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS AFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15B TO HOLDERS IN 3 YRS; 02/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at Starbucks reach settlement with city for symbolic $1 each and promise from

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Management Lc stated it has 318 shares. Triangle Wealth Mngmt holds 0.22% or 5,749 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Ltd holds 7,824 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested 0.24% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Horan Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,540 shares. Bbr Prns has 57,363 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Murphy owns 3,400 shares. 138,991 are held by Trust Of Vermont. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 154,461 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.33% or 103,448 shares in its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel reported 361,156 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd Llc invested in 38,546 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability invested in 15,143 shares. Alley Ltd has invested 2.14% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.22 million for 31.07 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. $10.26M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29. CULVER JOHN also sold $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $834.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 4,387 shares to 141,465 shares, valued at $17.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (NYSE:AEM) by 13,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP) by 2,852 shares to 80,895 shares, valued at $8.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,988 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).