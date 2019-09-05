As Starbucks Com (SBUX) Valuation Rose, Palladium Partners Lowered Its Stake by $495,430; Century Cmntys (CCS) Position Held by Gratia Capital Llc

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 6,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 201,585 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99M, down from 208,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $95.47. About 3.74M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 10/03/2018 – STARBUCKS’S SCHULTZ DEFENDS U.K. TAX PAYMENTS: TELEGRAPH; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 09/03/2018 – UK government resists “latte levy” in bitter blow for campaigners; 28/05/2018 – WEI CHUAN FOODS IN TALKS TO SUPPLY MILK TO STARBUCKS: DAILY; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – REITERATES COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15 BLN TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH NEXT THREE YEARS; 04/05/2018 – Nestle close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business – reports; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks agree to meet with CEO; 09/05/2018 – The COO of Starbucks has one piece of advice for women looking to climb the corporate ladder: Stay the course; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS COMMENTS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 16/04/2018 – Arrest of Black Men at Starbucks Was `Reprehensible,’ C.E.O. Says

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 29,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 179,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 150,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $830.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 239,003 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Usa Quality Fctr (QUAL) by 14,031 shares to 130,159 shares, valued at $11.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.10 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.