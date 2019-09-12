As Starbucks Com (SBUX) Valuation Rose, First Long Island Investors Decreased Holding; Cadence Design System (CDNS) Market Value Rose While Caxton Associates LP Boosted Stake by $7.84 Million

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 31,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 395,723 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.17M, down from 427,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $90.98. About 7.19 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 30/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: ‘Two Evanstons’: As Starbucks workers get sensitivity training, city looks at local racial divide…; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ. EPS 53C, EST. 53C; COMPS UP 2%, EST. UP 1.9%; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: OPERATING ENVIRONMENT `DIFFICULT’ IN SWITZERLAND; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 21/04/2018 – A Problem Starbucks Can’t Train Away; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE SEES STARBUCKS DEAL ADDING POSITIVELY TO EPS FROM 2019; 28/05/2018 – DealBook: Skepticism Swirls About Starbucks’s Bias Training. But It’s a Start; 06/03/2018 – Global campaign challenges Starbucks to keep its promise to curb plastic pollution, create 100% recyclable cup; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks battles to make amends after race row; 29/05/2018 – NBC News: As Starbucks closes for bias training, black-owned coffee shops open their doors wider

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 1309.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 111,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The hedge fund held 120,477 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.53M, up from 8,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $65.47. About 1.57 million shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.57-Adj EPS $1.65; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 08/03/2018 – Cadence Minerals: Macarthur Minerals Identifies Several Lithium Brine Aquifer Zones; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Accelerating Cadence of New Product Introductions; 19/03/2018 – Cadence Sigrity PowerDC Technology Supports Future Facilities’ New Open Neutral File Format for Thermal Interoperability; 06/03/2018 – Cadence Minerals Says Portfolio Company Acquired Stakes in South Australia Projects; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in TransAct Technologies; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Certified on Samsung’s 8LPP Process Technology; 21/03/2018 – CADENCE AEROSPACE NAMES DENNIS J. ORZEL AS COO

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $831.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steris Plc by 4,736 shares to 3,959 shares, valued at $589,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdl Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 123,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,060 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold CDNS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 233.68 million shares or 0.88% less from 235.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 63,267 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bankshares Department stated it has 0.01% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Amalgamated Natl Bank invested 0.06% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 445 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.01% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company reported 7,402 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Legal & General Gp Public Limited Liability Co reported 2.25 million shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.08% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Sensato Invsts Ltd Liability Company holds 3.82% or 174,324 shares in its portfolio. Comm Bancshares reported 13,087 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd reported 87,337 shares. 77,953 were accumulated by Decatur Cap Management. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.02% or 561,193 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 137,470 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finemark Bank & Trust Trust, a Florida-based fund reported 80,353 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Morgan Stanley owns 14.26 million shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Cape Ann Retail Bank stated it has 0.48% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mendel Money, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,594 shares. Pinnacle Financial owns 3,459 shares. Camarda Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 37 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mairs And Power Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Fragasso Grp has 0.72% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 43,420 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Lc invested in 3,652 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Madison Investment Inc stated it has 383,162 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Merriman Wealth Lc accumulated 0% or 26,522 shares. Chesley Taft And Limited Co accumulated 92,280 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 114,599 shares or 2.57% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 3,873 shares.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $805.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 22,189 shares to 246,876 shares, valued at $24.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp Com (NYSE:B).