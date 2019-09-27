As Starbucks Com (SBUX) Stock Price Rose, First Long Island Investors Has Cut Stake by $2.64 Million; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Increased Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Stake

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 31,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 395,723 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.17 million, down from 427,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 2.84 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 22/03/2018 – Food Logistics: Starbucks Explores Use of Blockchain; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Aims for More Mobile Orders; 13/03/2018 – Atlanta Jrnl-Con: Sources: Starbucks said to be considering Atlanta for large office; 07/05/2018 – Caveman Foods Appoints Former Starbucks Executive Jeff Hansberry as New CEO; 02/05/2018 – JUST IN: Starbucks says it also has settled with the black men arrested at one of its Philadelphia locations; further details to be released in a future statement; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Promises 100% Pay Equality for Women and Minorities; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in March; 05/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O : UBS REMOVES FROM MOST PREFERRED LIST; 14/04/2018 – Philadelphia police investigates arrest of 2 black men in Starbucks; 19/04/2018 – Philadelphia Police Chief Apologizes for Starbucks Incident

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 401.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 13,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 16,654 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, up from 3,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $88.79. About 164,206 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires A.J. Amer Agency, Inc; 08/04/2018 – Chicago Cubs and Gallagher Announce “Gallagher Way”; 10/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Pronto Insurance; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Rev $1.2B; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO GALLAGHER; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – SIGNED A DEAL TO BUY 100% OF EQUITY INTERESTS OF PRONTO HOLDCO; 29/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q EPS $1.26; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.56

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 10,906 shares to 214,709 shares, valued at $8.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 63,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 935,236 shares, and cut its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 31.56 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $805.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,684 shares to 40,490 shares, valued at $14.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 1,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).