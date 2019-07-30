As Starbucks Com (SBUX) Stock Price Rose, Churchill Management Has Boosted Position by $634,698; Prospector Partners Increases Stake in Citigroup (C)

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 8,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,758 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, up from 52,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $96.65. About 6.56 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight; 17/04/2018 – Philly Starbucks Incident Least of CEO Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks’ attempts at selling `culture’ comes back to haunt them; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Schultz steps in as outrage over cafe arrests simmers; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is making changes following outrage over the arrest of two black men at one of its cafes in Philadelphia last week; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to More Than Triple Rev, More Than Double Oper Income in China by FY22-End, Relative to FY2017 Levels; 02/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO: Companies need to step in to help feed families hurt by budget cuts; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says it was “completely inappropriate” for employees to call the police in this case; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks stop showcases Prince Mohammed’s charm offensive; 06/03/2018 – Global campaign challenges Starbucks to keep its promise to curb plastic pollution, create 100% recyclable cup

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,819 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64 million, up from 111,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.7. About 8.02 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 05/04/2018 – SOUTH32 LTD S32.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S KOJIMA TO HEAD JAPAN CASH MANAGEMENT; 23/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ESTABLISHED A SERVICE FOR CLIENTS FACING SEC’S RULE CHANGES AFFECTING U.S. MUTUAL FUND INDUSTRY LATER THIS YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Japan’s SoftBank to open Saudi Arabian office; 25/04/2018 – SRC ENERGY INC SRCI.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4,172 shares. Benjamin F Edwards has 38,649 shares. Crestwood Advisors Grp Incorporated Limited Com stated it has 5,045 shares. New York-based Pershing Square Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 11.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Parametric Port has invested 0.22% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 13,316 were accumulated by Notis. Carlson Capital reported 2,974 shares. 5,340 are owned by Baltimore. Acg Wealth invested in 34,364 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Verity & Verity Ltd Liability Co owns 35,051 shares. 8,237 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc. Thompson Management Inc reported 13,651 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd holds 0.02% or 10,689 shares in its portfolio. Hodges Cap Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 4,095 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1,463 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $31.99 million activity. $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE) by 16,232 shares to 274,131 shares, valued at $19.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp Com (NYSE:FE) by 21,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,393 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 147,000 shares to 850,700 shares, valued at $25.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,633 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of stock or 5,420 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Prns Ma invested in 32,863 shares. Parkside Natl Bank holds 3,303 shares. Janney Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 173,128 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Pacific Mgmt stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Numerixs Inv Techs holds 60,524 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr reported 36 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Company stated it has 803 shares. Monetary Management Group Inc Inc accumulated 5,775 shares or 0.14% of the stock. The Iowa-based At Fincl Bank has invested 0.31% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pittenger & Anderson invested in 0% or 942 shares. Synovus Financial Corp invested in 0.14% or 139,270 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.94% or 18,744 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Co has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Triangle Securities Wealth Management reported 27,481 shares.