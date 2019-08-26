As Starbucks Com (SBUX) Shares Rose, First Long Island Investors Trimmed Its Position by $3.31 Million; Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Trimmed Kimberly (KMB) Holding by $495,075

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 4,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 13,900 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 17,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 1.43M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 44,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 427,558 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.79 million, down from 472,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 8.08 million shares traded or 4.73% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 13/04/2018 – Starbucks downgraded on concerns about craft coffee competition, customer loyalty; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Stores Nationwide Will Be Closed The Afternoon Of May 29 For Racial-bias Training — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP JOHN KELLY COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward; 18/04/2018 – May 29 will mark the second time that Starbucks has closed its stores for an afternoon; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE SEES STARBUCKS DEAL ADDING POSITIVELY TO EPS FROM 2019; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – REITERATES COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15 BLN TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH NEXT THREE YEARS; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video alarming, but not hurting hiring efforts; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 33.82 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,844 shares to 117,437 shares, valued at $22.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

